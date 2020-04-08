Weather Talk: Why warm air rises and cool air sinks





We all know that warm air rises and cool are sinks but why? Here is the science behind it.

Air is made up of molecules. As the temperatures rise the molecules speed up and use more space. Because the molecules take up more space there are less molecules in a certain area which makes the air lighter. The lighter and warmer the air is the faster it will rise.

As the temperatures fall the molecules slows down. The slower the molecule is the less space it takes up. This allows more molecules to be packed tighter together. The higher amount of molecules means denser and heavier air.