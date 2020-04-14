Weather Talk: How tornadoes form







Image Credit: National Weather Service

Monday, April 13th Central Pennsylvania was under a Tornado Watch and a line of severe thunderstorms moved through the region. This article will explain how tornadoes form within a thunderstorm.

One of the major ingredients needed is something called wind shear. Wind shear is the change in wind direction and speed from the surface up to couple thousand feet in the atmosphere. Picture a horizontal tube of wind at the surface. The wind at the surface is slower than the wind aloft due to the friction at the surface. This causes a horizontal wind tube to form.

Another important ingredient needed is an updraft (rising air). This is where a thunderstorm comes into play. A mature thunderstorm has both an updraft and a downdraft. The updraft in the thunderstorm forces the horizontal wind tube at the surface to rise and become vertical. It is within the now spinning vertical tube, a tornado can form.