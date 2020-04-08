Weather Talk: Evapotranspiration







As we continue to head into spring that means more flowers, budding trees and more leaves. At this moment April 8th, 2020 most of our trees are still bare and or budding. Only a few trees have leaves and flowers on them at this moment. When the trees have their leaves on them they help keep us cool during the late spring and summer months. They help cool the air by a process called evapotranspirtaion.

What is evapotranspiration? Evapotranspiration is actually two processes, evaporation and transpiration. Both processes release moisture from the tree into the air. When liquid water turns into gas, it cools the air around it.

Think about it like this…deserts are very dry and have very little vegetation and low humidity. The drier the air the easier it is for the temperature to rise. That is why desert’s high temperatures can reach well above 110 degrees during the summer months. Florida is know to be quite hot but also humid. On average the high temperature during the summer months in Florida are in the lower 90s. While the humidity (moisture in the air) can be uncomfortable it keeps the air temperature down.

So, during the late spring and summer months the trees will keep our high temperatures down during the day. But, at night it does the opposite. The moisture from the trees keep our dew point temperatures high at night. The higher the dew point temperature the harder it is to cool the air at night.