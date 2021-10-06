WEATHER RECAP: September was soggy and milder compared to average in Central PA

The month of September was soggy and milder compared to average.

Our average temperature for the month of September since record keeping in Altoona is 63.7°F. This September, we had an average temperature of 65.38°F.

We have an average high temperature of 74.2°F for the month of September, but here in 2021, we had an average high temperature of 75.9°F.

Our average low temperature in 2021 for the month of September was 54.8°F. Our average low for Altoona since record keeping is 53.2°F.

We had double the amount of precipitation during September. During September this year, we picked up 8.83″ of precipitation. The average amount of precipitation for the month of September in Altoona is 3.96″ so we were well above.