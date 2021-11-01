WEATHER RECAP: October was warmer and wetter compared to average

October 2021 was warmer and wetter compared to average. We took a look at records from Altoona.

The average amount of precipitation for the month of October is 2.92 inches of precipitation. This October we ended up with 3.69 inches, which was well above normal.

Our average record high temperature for October is 62.7°F, this October we had an average high temperature of 67.3°F. Our average low temperature for October is 43.2°F. This October we had an average low temperature during the month of 50.6°F.

The average temperature for the month of October is 53°F, we were much milder here in 2021 with an average temperature of 59°F.