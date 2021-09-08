WEATHER RECAP: August was a seasonable but soggy month

The month of August was soggy but seasonable.

During the month of August we typically see around 2.26 inches of rainfall. This August in Altoona we picked up around 6.46 inches of rain. At the Altoona airport in Martinsburg, the amount of rainfall for August ended up being 7.93 inches!

Even though we saw above average precipitation, it was a seasonable month. Since record keeping, our average high temperature for the month is 81.1°F. This August we had an average high temperature 83.7°F. So we were slightly warmer. Our average low is 60°F but this August we had an average low temperature of 63.7°F. Our average temperature was 72.4°F but this August in 2021 we had an average temperature of 73.7°F.