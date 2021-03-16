Weather Minute March 16th, 2021

This morning we will have a light wintry mix in spots with a cloudy sky. The National Weather Service has issued a Winter Weather Advisory for Cambria and Somerset Counties until 11:00 AM. The Winter Weather Advisory for Jefferson, Elk, Cameron, Clearfield, and northern Centre County goes until 2:00 PM. It doesn’t look like much precipitation, but use caution some bridges and overpasses could be icy. Winds this morning will be from the southeast between five to ten miles an hour. Temperatures this morning will be in the lower 30s.

This afternoon we will be cloudy with some showers and drizzle around. Again, it does not look like a lot of precipitation. High temperatures today will reach the lower 40s. Winds this afternoon will be from the southeast between five to ten miles an hour.

This evening temperatures will stay in the upper 30s to lower 40s. Winds this evening will be from the southeast between three to five miles an hour.

Tonight will be cloudy as temperatures dip into the lower to mid 30s. Tonight winds will be light from the southeast.

FIND YOUR FULL FORECAST HERE –>