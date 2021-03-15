Weather Minute, March 15, 2021

This morning we will be chilly with temperatures in the teens to lower twenties. When you factor in the winds from the north between ten to fifteen miles an hour, some spots will feel like it is in the single digits to lower teens. Make sure to bundle up! This morning we will start the day with sunshine.

This afternoon we will be sunny to partly cloudy. Winds this afternoon will be from the northeast between five to ten miles an hour. Temperatures today will be seasonable with highs in the upper 30s to lower 40s.

This evening clouds will move in with temperatures in the 30s. Winds this evening will be from the northeast between five to ten miles an hour.

Winds tonight will switch to the southeast between five to ten miles an hour. A low pressure system starts to move in tonight. We will be cloudy with a sprinkle or flurry around. Temperatures tonight will be in the upper 20s to lower 30s.

