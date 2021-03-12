Weather Minute March 12, 2021

Happy Friday! This morning temperatures will be in the 40s with a variable cloudy sky. Winds this morning will be from the northwest between five to ten miles an hour.

This afternoon winds will be from the west. We will have high temperatures in the upper 50s to lower 60s. During the afternoon hours we will be partly sunny. With a breeze between ten to fifteen miles an hour, and a rather dry ground, remember that there is a higher wildfire risk. Please refrain from burining.

This evening temperatures will be in the 40s with patchy clouds. Winds this evening will pick back from the northwest between ten to fifteen miles an hour.

Toinght will be partially clear and cool. Our high temperatures today will fall into the upper 20s to lower 30s.