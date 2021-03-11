Weather Minute March 11, 2021

This morning temperatures will be in the 40s and 50s. Winds will be picking up from the southwest ushering in the milder air. This morning we wil have patchy clouds.

This afternoon temperatures ahead of a cold front will soar into the upper 60s to lower 70s. Winds this afternoon will be from the southwest between ten to fifteen miles an hour. This afternoon there will be a mix of clouds and some sun. There will also be a shower in spots. You’ll be able to enjoy the outdoors today, just take a rain jacket in case.

This evening we will have a variable cloudy sky with some scattered showers. Temperatures this evening will be in the 60s. Winds will be from the southwest between ten to fifteen miles an hour.

Tonight temperatures will only fall into the 40s as the cold front starts to make its was through. Tonight we will be rather cloudy with scattered showers.

