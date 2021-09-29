Weather Minute for Wednesday September 29, 2021

This morning temperatures will be in the 40s to lower 50s. This morning winds will be calm with a partially clear sky.

This afternoon we will have sunshine mixing with a few passing clouds. Winds this afternoon will be from the northwest between five to ten miles an hour. High temperatures today will be in the mid to upper 60s.

Tonight we will have a light northwesterly breeze. Temperatures tonight will dip into the lower to mid 40s. Tonight there will be a mainly clear sky.