Weather Minute for Wednesday November 17, 2021

This morning we will have a cloudy sky with a bit of drizzle. Use caution while traveling there could be some slick spots.
Today we will have a mix of clouds and some sunshine. High temperatures today will be in the upper 50s to lower 60s. Winds today will be from the south between five to ten miles an hour.
Tonight we will have patchy clouds with low temperatures in the upper 40s to lower 50s.
