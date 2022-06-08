This morning we will have patchy fog with a clear sky. Temperatures will be int he 50s and 60s.

Today we will have winds from the north between five to ten miles an hour. Temperatures today will be in the upper 70s to lower 80s. Today we will have sunshine with a few passing clouds. Late today clouds will increase and showers will arrive tonight into early Thursday morning.

There could even be a few rumbles of thunder. Temperatures tonight will be in the upper 50s to lower 60s.