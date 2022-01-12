Weather Minute for Wednesday January 12, 2022

This morning temperatures will be in the teens in the easy, but in the west we will be in the mid 20s. This morning there will be a partially clear sky.

Today will be more seasonable. High temperatures on Wednesday will be in the upper 30s to lower 40s. Winds will be from the southwest between five to ten miles an hour, this will usher in the milder air. Today there will be times of clouds and sunshine. Later this afternoon and evening, clouds will thicken.

Tonight temperatures will fall into the upper 20s to lower 30s. Tonight will be cloudy with a few flurries or a snow shower.