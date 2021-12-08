Weather Minute for Wednesday December 8, 2021

This morning temperatures will be in the 20s with a few snow showers. This morning we will have light winds.
Today we will have more clouds compared to sun with some light snowfall. High temperatures will be in the lower to mid 30s. Winds will be from the west between five to ten miles an hour.
Tonight temperatures will fall into the lower to mid 20s. Tonight we will be cloudy with a lingering snow shower or two.
Sign up for the WTAJ Newsletter for the latest local news, weather, and community events that matter to you.