Weather Minute for Wednesday December 22, 2021

This morning there could be a few flurries or snow showers around. Temperatures will be in the 30s.

Today we will have a mixture of clouds and sunshine. We could also see a few lingering afternoon flurries. High temperatures will be in the mid to upper 30s. Winds will be from the northwest between ten to fifteen miles an hour. These winds will make the air feel colder.

Tonight we will have patchy clouds. Low temperatures on tonight will dip into the teens to lower 20s.