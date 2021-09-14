Weather Minute for Tuesday September 14, 2021

This morning will be foggy with temperatures in the 60s. Winds this morning will be calm.
This afternoon we will have more clouds compared to sunshine. It will be a warm and steamy day. High temperatures this afternoon will be in the mid to upper 80s. A stray shower or thunderstorm cannot be ruled out. Winds this afternoon will be from the southwest between five to ten miles an hour.
Tonight we will have a variable cloudy sky. Low temperatures tonight will be in the lower to mid 60s.
