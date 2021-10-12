Weather Minute for Tuesday October 12, 2021

This morning we will have a variable cloudy sky with temperatures in the 50s and lower 60s. Winds this morning will be from the southeast between five to ten miles an hour.

Today we will have clouds and some peeks of sunshine. A very weak cold front will try to pass through in the afternoon. Most areas will stay dry, but a few locations could see a shower. High temperatures will be in upper 60s to lower 70s. Winds today will be from the southeast between five to ten miles an hour.

This evening we could see a stray shower or sprinkle. Tonight we will be partly cloudy. Low temperatures tonight will dip into the mid to upper 50s. Tonight winds will be light from the south.