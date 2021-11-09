Weather Minute for Tuesday November 9, 2021

This morning we will have a mainly clear sky with temperatures in the 30s and 40s. Winds this morning will be calm to light form the west.

Today we will have a sunny to partly cloudy day. High temperatures will be in the lower to mid 60s. Winds will be light from the west.

Tonight temperatures will fall into the lower 40s with a rather cloudy sky. Tonight there could also be a stray shower as a weak cold front moves through.