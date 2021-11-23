Weather Minute for Tuesday November 23, 2021

This morning temperatures will be in the 20s with a few snow showers mainly in northern counties. Use caution while traveling.

Today we will have clouds and sunshine. There will also be a few snow showers around. Temperatures today will be in the mid to upper 30s. It will also be a blustery day making the air feel colder. Winds today will be form the west between fifteen to twenty miles an hour.

Tonight temperatures will fall into the lower to mid 20s. Tonight we will be partially to mainly clear.