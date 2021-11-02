Weather Minute for Tuesday November 2, 2021

This morning we will be cloudy with a shower or even a few snowflakes mixed in. Temperatures this morning will be in the mid to upper 30s. Winds this morning will be light from the west.

Today will be a rather cloudy day with just a shower or two. It will be chilly with high temperatures only making it into the mid to upper 40s. Winds will be from the west between five to ten miles an hour.

Tonight temperatures will fall into the upper 20s to lower 30s. Tonight we will have a a partially clear sky with temperatures. Winds tonight will be light from the west. A Freeze Warning has been issued for Huntingdon County tonight into 9:00 AM Wednesday morning.