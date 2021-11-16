Weather Minute for Tuesday November 16, 2021

This morning a flurry cannot be ruled out. Temperatures will be in the upper 20s to lower 30s. Winds this morning will be light from the west.

Today there will be more clouds compared to sunshine. High temperatures on Tuesday will be in the mid to upper 40s. Winds will be from the west between five to ten miles an hour.

Tuesday night temperatures will fall into the lower to mid 30s. We will have patchy clouds. Into early Wednesday morning there could be a bit of drizzle in northern counties.