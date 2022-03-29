This morning temperatures will be in the teens with a clear sky.

Today there will be a mostly sunny sky. High temperatures in the upper 30s to lower 40s. Winds will be from the west between five to ten miles an hour. Temperatures tonight temperatures will fall into the 20s.

Tonight into Wednesday morning we will see our next precipitation maker and it could be an icy drizzle developing.