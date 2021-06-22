Weather Minute for Tuesday June 22, 2021

This morning we will have showers around and patchy fog. Temperatures this morning will be in the upper 50s to lower 60s. Winds this morning will be from the northwest between 3 to 5 miles an hour.

This afternoon we will have clouds trying to break for some sunshine. Winds this afternoon will be from the northwest between 5 to 10 miles an hour. Today will be on the cooler side with less humidity. High temperatures will be in the mid to upper 60s.

This evening temperatures will be in the upper 50s to lower 60s. Winds this evening will be from the northwest between 5 to 10 miles an hour. This evening we will have a partially clear sky.

Tonight will be mainly clear and cool. Temperatures tonight will dip into the 40s. Winds tonight will continue from the northwest between 5 to 10 miles an hour.