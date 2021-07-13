Weather Minute for Tuesday July 13, 2021

This morning we will be dealing with humidity and a few showers and thunderstorms. Temperatures this morning will be in the upper 60s to lower 70s with a light wind from the south.

This afternoon will be muggy and warm. High temperatures will climb into the mid to upper 80s. This afternoon we will have a southwesterly wind between five to ten miles an hour. This afternoon there will be clouds and sun with a few showers and thunderstorms. Some storms could become strong to severe with damaging winds, frequent lightning, and downpours.

This evening we will continue to see a few showers and thunderstorms around. Temperatures this evening will be in the upper 70s to lower 80s. Winds this evening will be from the southwest between five to ten miles an hour.

Tonight we will have a lingering thunderstorm then a variable cloudy sky. Temperatures tonight will be in the mid 60s. Winds tonight will be from the southwest and will be light.