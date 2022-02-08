Weather Minute for Tuesday February 8, 2022

This morning will be cloudy with flurries. Temperatures this morning will be in the 20s.

A weak cold front is trying to move through, it will change our temperatures, but not bring any precipitation. Temperatures will be in the upper 20s to lower 30s. Winds will be from the west between ten to fifteen miles an hour. Today there will be times of clouds and sun.

Tonight temperatures will fall into the teens to lower 20s with a mainly clear sky.