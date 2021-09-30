Weather Minute for Thursday September 30, 2021

This morning will be chilly and foggy. Temperatures will be in the lower to mid 40s. Winds this morning will be light from the north. This morning above the fog, we will have a mostly sunny sky.

This afternoon there will be a mix of clouds and sunshine. High temperatures this afternoon will be in the lower to mid 60s. Winds this afternoon will be from the north between five to ten miles an hour.

Tonight we will have a clear sky and temperatures will tumble. Low temperatures tonight will be in the lower to mid 40s. Winds tonight will be calm.