Weather Minute for Thursday November 4, 2021

This morning will be chilly and frosty with temperatures in the 20s. Winds this morning will be light from the west.

Today we will have a variable cloudy sky. Once again in our northwestern counties could see a few flurries or some sprinkles. Winds will be light from the west. Temperatures today will be in the lower to mid 40s.

Tonight temperatures will dip into the lower to mid 30s. Tonight we will have patchy clouds with calm winds.