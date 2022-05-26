This morning we will have a variable cloudy sky with temperatures in the 50s.

Today we will have more clouds compared to sunshine. High temperatures today will be in the mid to upper 70s. Winds today will be from the south between ten to fifteen miles an hour.

Tonight temperatures fall into the upper 50s to lower 60s. Tonight will be cloudy with showers and even a few thunderstorms.