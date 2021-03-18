Weather Minute for Thursday March 18th, 2021

This morning will be soggy with rainfall. Temperatures this morning will be in the upper 30s to lower 40s. Winds this morning will be from the southeast between five to ten miles an hour. We will also be dealing with patchy fog too.

This afternoon there will be rain at varying rates. Temperatures this afternoon will be stuck in the 40s. Winds this afternoon will slightly pick up between ten to fifteen miles an hour. We could see some ponding of water on a few roadways and areas of poor drainage. If you come across a road covered in water, make sure to trun around and take an alternate route. Temperatures this afternoon will be stuck in the 40s.

This evening rain continues. It will be a chilly rain with temperatures in the lower 40s. Winds this evening will be from the southeast between ten to fifteen miles an hour.

Tonight Rainfall turns into a quick bit of a wintry mix. Temperatures tonight will tumble into the upper 20s to lower 30s. Winds tonight will switch to the northeast between ten to fifteen miles an hour.

Friday will be a drier day and that trend continues this weekend.

