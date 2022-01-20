Weather Minute for Thursday January 20, 2022

This morning temperatures will be in the upper 20s to lower 30s. Colder air will move in as the day rolls along.

Today we will have a mix of clouds and sunshine. High temperatures will be in the lower to mid 20s. It will be quite chilly and blustery.

Tonight temperatures will tumble into the lower single digits. Some locations will even fall below zero. Make sure to prepare your home for the cold, and that your pets have a safe and warm place to go inside.