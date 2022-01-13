Weather Minute for Thursday January 13, 2022

This morning we will have patchy clouds with temperatures in the upper 20s to lower 30s.

Today we will have more clouds compared to sunshine with a few showers or a snow shower. High temperatures will be in the upper 30s to lower 40s. Winds will be from the west between five to ten miles an hour.

Tonight we will have temperatures falling into the lower to mid 20s. Tonight will be cloudy with a snow shower or some flurries.