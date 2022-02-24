This morning will be cloudy with a few snow flurries. Temperatures will be in the 20s. A low pressure system moves in tonight into Friday. Today we will have a cloudy sky with an icy mix developing.

The National Weather Service has issued an Ice Storm Warning for Somerset, Clearfield, Cambria, Blair, and Bedford from 5:00 PM tonight until 10:00 AM Friday. A Winter Weather Advisory for Elk, Cameron, Centre, and Huntingdon from 7:00 PM until Friday at 10:00 AM. For Jefferson County, the Winter Weather Advisory starts at 6:00 PM until 10:00 AM Friday morning. The icy mix this evening into Friday morning will make travel difficult and treacherous. Overnight we will see freezing rain, sleet, and ice.