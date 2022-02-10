Weather Minute for Thursday February 10, 2022

This morning temperatures will be in the 30s and 40s. This morning we will see a sprinkle or flurry.

Today there will be more clouds compared to sunshine with a few snow showers and flurries. There could also be a rain shower. A clipper system will be moving through. High temperatures will be in the upper 30s to lower 40s. Winds will be from the west between ten to fifteen miles an hour.

Tonight we will have variable cloudiness with low temperatures in the 20s.