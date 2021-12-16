Weather Minute for Thursday December 16, 2021

This morning we will have patchy clouds with temperatures in the upper 30s to lower 40s. Western counties this morning will be in the 50s, thanks a southwesterly breeze.

Today a cold front will approach. Ahead of the front temperatures will climb into the upper 50s to lower 60s. Winds on Today will be from the southwest between five to ten miles an hour. Today there will be a partly to mostly cloudy sky. Late today showers will arrive.

Temperatures tonight will fall into the upper 30s to lower 40s. Showers taper off around midnight and then we will have a clearing sky into Friday morning.