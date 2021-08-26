Weather Minute for Thursday August 26, 2021

This morning we will have areas of fog with a partly cloudy sky. Temperatures this morning will be in the upper 60s to lower 70s. Winds this morning will be calm.

This afternoon will be hot and humid. Temperatures this afternoon will reach into the upper 80s to lower 90s. Winds this afternoon will be light and variable. During the late afternoon a pop up storm could occur.

This evening temperatures will be in the 80s. This evening winds will continue to be light. This evening there could be a thunderstorm in spots.

After a lingering storm tonight, we will be partially clear. We will also see fog forming into Friday morning. Tonight winds will be light. Low temperatures tonight will fall into the mid 60s.