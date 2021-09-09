Weather Minute for September 9, 2021

This morning we will be mostly cloudy with some areas of fog. Use caution while traveling. Winds will be calm this morning. Temperatures will be in the upper 50s to lower 60s.

This afternoon we will have clouds and sunshine with showers in spots. Most of the shower activity will be in our western counties. Temperatures this afternoon will be in the upper 60s to lower 70s. Winds this afternoon will be from the west between five to ten miles an hour.

This evening there will be patchy clouds. Winds this evening will be from the west between five to ten miles an hour. Temperatures will be in the 60s.

Tonight we will be partially to mainly clear. Temperatures tonight will be in the upper 40s to lower 50s. Winds tonight will be light from the northwest.