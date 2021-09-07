Weather Minute for September 7, 2021

This morning we will have a mainly clear sky with temperatures in the 50s. We will also have some patchy fog. Winds this morning will be light from the west.

This afternoon we will have a mostly sunny sky and it will be seasonable. High temperatures this afternoon will be in the mid to upper 70s. Some locations will reach into the lower 80s. This afternoon winds will be from the southwest between five to ten miles an hour.

This evening we will have a partially clear sky. Temperatures this evening will be in the 60s.

Tonight we will have clouds increasing. Winds tonight will be from the southwest between five to ten miles an hour. Temperatures tonight will be in the mid to upper 50s.