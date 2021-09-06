Weather Minute for September 6, 2021

This morning we will have patchy fog with temperatures in the 50s. There will also be some patchy clouds. Winds will be from the southwest between five to ten miles an hour.

This afternoon we will be mostly sunny. High temperatures this afternoon will reach into the mid 70s. This is seasonable for this time the year. It will also be breezy today. Winds will be from the west between ten to fifteen miles an hour.

This evening we will continue to see a westerly breeze between five to ten miles an hour. Temperatures this evening will be in the 60s with a mainly clear sky.

We will continue to see clear conditions overnight. Winds will be from the west between five to ten miles an hour. Temperatures will fall into the lower to mid 50s.