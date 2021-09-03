Weather Minute for September 3, 2021

This morning we will have a clear sky with temperatures in the upper 40s to lower 50s. We will also have some patchy fog.

Today we will be sunny to partly cloudy. Winds today will be from the north between five to ten miles an hour. Temperatures today will reach the lower to mid 70s.

This evening we will be partly cloudy with temperatures in the upper 60s to lower 70s. This evening there will be a light northerly breeze.

Tonight we will have a partially clear sky with temperatures in the upper 40s to lower 50s. Winds tonight will be light and variable.