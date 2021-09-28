Weather Minute for September 28, 2021

This morning will be cloudy with thunderstorms around. Some could produce a lot of lightning, downpours, and gusty winds. Be careful traveling. Temperatures will be in the upper 50s to lower 60s. Winds this morning will be between ten to fifteen miles an hour from the southwest.

A cold front is moving across Central PA today. Today we will have more clouds compared to sun with scattered showers. Most will taper off by evening. Winds will be from the northwest between five to ten miles.

Tonight there will be clearing and a few passing clouds. Temperatures tonight will be in the upper 40s to lower 50s. Tonight winds will switch to the north and will be light.