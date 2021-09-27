Weather Minute for September 27, 2021

This morning we will have patchy clouds with temperatures in the 50s. Winds this morning will be from the southwest between five to ten miles an hour.

This afternoon temperatures will be above average. High temperatures will make it into the mid to upper 70s. We will have a southwesterly wind between ten to fifteen miles an hour.

Tonight clouds move in and then showers arrive late tonight into Tuesday morning. Temperatures tonight will be in the mid to upper 50s. Tonight winds will be from the southwest between five to ten miles an hour.