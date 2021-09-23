Weather Minute for September 23, 202

This morning rain will be exiting to our east with temperatures in the upper 50s to lower 60s. Winds this morning will be light from the southwest. A Flash Flood Watch continues for Centre, and Huntingdon counties until 2:00 PM today. A Flood Warning for Bald Eagle Creek near Beech Creek Station from 11:00 AM today until Friday at 6:00 AM as it is expected to overflow its banks. There is also an Areal Flood Advisory for Centre and Huntingdon counties until 11:00 AM.

This afternoon we will have clouds breaking for some sunshine. There could also be a lingering shower or two. Temperatures will be in the mid to upper 60s. Winds today will be from the southwest between five to ten miles an hour.

Tonight we will be partially to mainly clear. Tonight temperatures will fall into the mid to upper 40s. There will be a chill in the air. Winds tonight will be from the west between five to ten miles an hour.