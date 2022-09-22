This morning will be cloudy with showers and thunderstorms. This morning temperatures will be in the upper 60s to lower 70s.

Today will be a backwards day as a cold front moves through. By this afternoon temperatures will be in the lower to mid 60s. Today there could be a lingering shower or two. Otherwise, we will have more clouds compared to sunshine. Winds will be from the west between ten to fifteen miles an hour. It will be a breezy day, making the air feel cooler.

Download our WTAJ Your Weather Authority app on your Apple or Android phone to stay up to date with your local weather.

Tonight temperatures will dip into the 40s. Tonight there will be a partially clear sky.