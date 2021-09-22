Weather Minute for September 22, 2021

This morning will be cloudy with some rainfall. Temperatures will be in the 60s. Winds this morning will be from the southeast between five to ten miles an hour.

Today a low pressure system will make its way in for the first day of fall. This system will bring a soaking rain to us for the middle half of the week. Today we will be cloudy with times of rain. There could also be some rumbles of thunder. High temperatures will be in the upper 60s to lower 70s. It will also be breezy. Winds today will be from the southeast between ten to fifteen miles an hour.

Tonight we will continue to see some rainfall. Tonight it will be heavy with downpours at times. Our low temperatures tonight will be in the upper 50s to lower 60s.

A Flash Flood Watch has been issued for Elk, Cameron, Clearfield, Centre, Blair, Huntingdon, Cambria, Somerset and Bedford counties until 4:00 PM on Thursday. If you come across a roadway covered in water, make sure to turn around and take an alternate route. We could see around an 1-3″ of rainfall.