Weather Minute for September 21, 2021

This morning will be cloudy with temperatures in the upper 50s to lower 60s. We will also have a southeasterly breeze between five to ten miles an hour.

This afternoon there will be a rather cloudy sky. A shower or some drizzle will occur in spots. Temperatures this afternoon will be in the upper 60s to lower 70s. Winds this afternoon will continue from the southeast between five to ten miles an hour.

Tonight we will have a cloudy sky as showers become more numerous. Winds tonight will continue from the southeast. Temperatures tonight will not fall far, we will be in the lower to mid 60s.