Weather Minute for September 20, 2021

This morning we will have patchy fog with temperatures in the 50s. This morning we will have a partly sunny sky.
This afternoon we will have a partly to mostly cloudy sky. High temperatures this afternoon will be in the mid 70s. Winds this afternoon will be from the southeast between five to ten miles an hour.
Tonight we will have low temperatures in the upper 50s to lower 60s. Tonight we will have a variable cloudy sky.
