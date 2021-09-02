Weather Minute for September 2, 2021

This morning we will be mainly clear and cool with temperatures in the upper 40s to lower 50s. We will have a light wind from the north.

Today we will be sunny, as high pressure builds in. This afternoon will be comfortable with temperatures in the 70s. Winds will be from the north between ten to fifteen miles an hour.

Despite the sunshine, with the amount of water we saw on Wednesday, we have river flooding. Rivers will crest this morning, and start to recede later today. The National Weather Service has issued a Flood Warning for Frankstown Branch of the Juniata at Williamsburg until 7:00PM PM tonight. A Flood Warning for Aughwick Creek at Shirleysburg from until 10:00 PM, a Flood Warning for the Raystown Branch of the Juniata at Saxton until 10:00 PM and then the Juniata at Huntingdon until 12:00 PM.

Tonight will be clear and cool. Temperatures tonight will dip into the upper 40s to lower 50s. Winds tonight will be light from the northwest.