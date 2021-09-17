Weather Minute for September 17, 2021

This morning we will have a rather cloudy sky with patchy fog. Temperatures will be in the 60s with a light southeasterly breeze.

This afternoon we will have a variable cloudy sky with a shower or some drizzle around. Temperatures this afternoon will be in the mid to upper 70s. Winds will be from the southeast between five to ten miles an hour.

Tonight temperatures will be in the 60s. We will have patchy clouds. Winds tonight will calm.