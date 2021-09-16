Weather Minute for September 16, 2021

This morning temperatures will be in the upper 50s to lower 60s. This morning we will be dealing with fog and a light breeze from the northeast.
This afternoon we will have a partly to mostly cloudy sky. We will also see some drizzle along with a shower or two. Winds this afternoon will be light from the east. Temperatures today will reach into the 70s.
Tonight we will have a variable cloudy sky. Temperatures tonight will dip into the lower to mid 60s. Winds will continue to be light from the east.
